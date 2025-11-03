Leader receives students on Natl Day against Global Arrogance

TEHRAN, Nov. 03 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received students at Imam Khomeini's (RA) Husseiniyeh on Monday on the occasion of the anniversary of Aban 13th.

Aban 13th (Nov. 4th) anniversary is marked in Iran as the “National Day of Fighting against Global Arrogance." On this day, the Iranian students hold nationwide rallies to reaffirm their commitment to the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the fight against Western hegemony represented by the United States and its allies.