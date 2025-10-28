Three Palestinians murdered in Israeli raid in Jenin

Three Palestinians were murdered early on Tuesday following a brutal Israeli raid in Jenin that involved hours of siege, armed confrontations, and aerial bombardment in the village of Kafr Qud, located in the northern West Bank district of Jenin, Al-Mayadeen reported.

At dawn, Israeli occupation forces encircled the home of martyr Tamer al-Nasharti's family, a resident of the Jenin refugee camp. The raid began with heavy gunfire and explosions, spreading panic in the area.

According to local sources cited by the National Media Center, the occupation forces deployed bulldozers and military vehicles to the site of the Kafr Qud siege. Armed confrontations then broke out in the vicinity of the house, with thick smoke seen rising from the area.

In a dangerous escalation, Israeli warplanes launched two air raids targeting the besieged house. Later, Israeli media claimed that the occupation's elite Yamam unit had assassinated two Palestinian resistance fighters using sniper fire, followed by additional airstrikes by the Israeli Air Force.

MNA