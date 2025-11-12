Israel preparing for large-scale aggression in West Bank

According to Israeli media, including the state broadcaster KAN and Israel Hayom, massive military mobilization is underway that could pave the way for a surprise assault with high destructive capacity.

RT Arabic reported that these operations are part of the regime army’s post-October 7, 2023 reviews, aimed at testing its ability to execute fast, consecutive attacks even under disrupted command conditions, according to Al Jazeera.

Reports indicate that the Israeli Air Force has compiled a “target bank” including densely populated civilian zones inside the West Bank and areas near the Jordan border — allowing hundreds of strikes to be launched within the first hour of operations.

The ongoing “Lion’s Roar” drill covers the West Bank, the Jordan Valley, and surrounding regions.

It involves the Central Command, special units, the aerospace branch, logistics divisions, and reserve forces.

For the first time, reserves made up of previously exempted volunteers have been called in, underscoring the scale of mobilization.

Military experts inside the regime warn that such measures — from the creation of a target bank to intensified maneuvers — may not be mere tactical preparation, but a prelude to a comprehensive assault.

MNA