Teen dies in Haredi settlers’ protest in al-Quds

A 15-year-old boy was killed Thursday afternoon after falling from a height of about 100 meters at a construction site at the entrance to al-Quds during an Orthodox Jewish demonstration against drafting yeshiva students into the army.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics found the teen unconscious and without signs of life, suffering from multiple severe injuries.

“He was lying at the foot of a high-rise construction site, without a pulse and not breathing,” said MDA paramedic Yishi Shemesh and emergency medical technician Daniel Eliyakim.

“We performed medical examinations, but his injury was critical, and unfortunately we had no choice but to declare him dead.”

Police have opened an investigation.

MNA