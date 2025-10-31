  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 31, 2025, 10:54 AM

Teen dies in Haredi settlers’ protest in al-Quds

Teen dies in Haredi settlers’ protest in al-Quds

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – In a massive demonstration by extremist settlers known as "Haredis" in the occupied al-Quds against compulsory military service, one of them was killed and an Israeli policeman was injured.

A 15-year-old boy was killed Thursday afternoon after falling from a height of about 100 meters at a construction site at the entrance to al-Quds during an Orthodox Jewish demonstration against drafting yeshiva students into the army.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics found the teen unconscious and without signs of life, suffering from multiple severe injuries.

“He was lying at the foot of a high-rise construction site, without a pulse and not breathing,” said MDA paramedic Yishi Shemesh and emergency medical technician Daniel Eliyakim.

“We performed medical examinations, but his injury was critical, and unfortunately we had no choice but to declare him dead.”

Police have opened an investigation.

MNA

News ID 238268
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News