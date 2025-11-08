UN reports show Israeli settler ‘terrorism’ at record low

In a statement issued on Saturday, Hamas said more than 260 settler attacks against Palestinians and their property were recorded in the West Bank during October alone, bringing the total to around 1,500 incidents since the beginning of the year.

The group described the escalation as part of a “deliberate and organized strategy” by Israel aimed at spreading fear and forcing Palestinians to leave their lands.

Hamas said that repeated assaults on Palestinian farmlands during the olive harvest season were “intentional and recurring acts” meant to pressure farmers and advance settlement expansion and control over the West Bank.

The statement urged the international community, the United Nations, and other global organizations to “assume their moral and legal responsibilities,” condemn the attacks, and take effective measures to halt the settlers’ “terrorism and organized aggression” against Palestinians.

Hamas also called for Israeli leaders to be prosecuted in international courts for “ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people, their land and holy sites.”

MNA/RN