Israeli forces arrest 6 Palestinians in West Bank raids

The arrests came after Israeli forces entered and ransacked people’s homes, according to Wafa.

Three people were arrested in the Jalazone refugee camp north of Ramallah, one in Balata refugee camp near Nablus, and one in the Askar camp, along with one person west of Nablus.

Early-morning raids were also reported in the villages of Shabtin and Deir Abu Mishal, both west of Ramallah, and Jifna, to the north – although no arrests were reported.

Israel has raided refugee camps numerous times as it steps up attacks across the occupied West Bank.

