Russia stands hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder with Iran

Speaking to local Iranian media on the sidelines of the signing ceremony of the cooperation agreement between the city councils of the BRICS member countries in Moscow on Monday, the Russian deputy foreign minister also said that "I do not believe we have any mistrust in our countries."

Ryabkov added that the two nations need to "stand even closer to one another."

He added that Moscow is prepared to develop ties with Iran in all areas, including the nuclear field.

He lambasted the Western states for abusing the nuclear issue for bullying and for the use of military power against Iran.

"We stand hand in hand and shoulder to shoulder with Iran, and will be so further on" added Ryabkov, adding that his country is grateful "for Iran's support politically and otherwise. It's important during this challenging moment."

MNA