No talk about possibility of Russia-Ukraine-US summit now

There is no talk about the possibility of holding a summit in the format of a trilateral meeting between Russia, Ukraine and the United States until Kiev makes a reasonable response to the Russian side's proposals, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said "exhaustively everything that is required in terms of contacts with Zelensky," he noted.

"If there is no healthy, sober, reasonable response to those signals of ours, there is even less reason to talk about some kind of trilateral format," he said when asked a corresponding question.

MNA/