Ryabkov tells E3 envoys retuning sanctions on Iran illegal

Ryabkov has discussed how the European members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are trying to illegally reimpose sanctions on Iran with British Ambassador to Russia Nigel Casey, French Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere and the German charge d’affaires ad interim, Anke Holstein, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, according to TASS.

The four diplomats "discussed the situation around the unlawful attempts by the European parties to the JCPOA to implement the snapback mechanism, allowing to restore UNSC sanctions on Iran," the statement reads. According to it, "the Russian side argued that Great Britain, Germany and France just don’t have any legal or procedural grounds to do so." "Being legally void, the results of discussions of a draft resolution on restoring anti-Iranian restrictions, held at the UN Security Council on September 19, cannot serve as a pretext for any practical steps to put sanctions pressure on Tehran over its nuclear program," the ministry added.

Russia’s MFA also noted that Moscow resolutely called on the European parties to the JCPOA to stop provocations, change course from their escalatory path, and return to negotiations that would help remove any ungrounded suspicions and prejudices around the peaceful Iranian nuclear program duly based on international law, while taking into account the legitimate interests of Iran regarding the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

MNA