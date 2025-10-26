  1. World
Oct 26, 2025, 3:42 PM

Israel conducts new drone attack on southern Lebanon

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Local media in Lebanon on Sunday reported a fresh Israeli drone attack on the south of the Arab country.

In continuation of ignoring the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and repeatedly violating it, the Israeli regime once again targeted a car in the Ras al-Naqoura area, reportedly injuring one person, Al-Mayadeen reported.

No further details have not yet been reported.

Despite the ceasefire agreement reached between Tel Aviv and Beirut, the Zionist regime is targeting various areas of Lebanon almost daily.

The Israeli drones and fighter jets were seen over Lebanese airspace in violation of the ceasefire agreement, the report added.

