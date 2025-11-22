UNIFIL highlights importance of Lebanon's independence

The head of the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and its Force Commander, Major General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, reaffirmed UNIFIL’s ongoing commitment to supporting the Lebanese Army, which he described as “our partner in promoting stability in the south,” Lebanese Al-Mayadeen reported.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the 82nd anniversary of Lebanon’s Independence, Lazaro emphasized that the full redeployment of the Lebanese Army throughout the southern regions represents "a critical milestone in reinforcing the authority of the state and extending its sovereignty to all its territories".

He further stressed that unwavering respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity remains “central to advancing the implementation of Resolution 1701 and creating the conditions for lasting stability,” noting that the resolution continues to be the cornerstone of the security framework in southern Lebanon.

Resolution 1701 was reached in the wake of the 2006 Israeli war on Lebanon. It calls for the full cessation of hostilities and the deployment of the Lebanese Army to Southern Lebanon, as well as the establishment of a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River. "Israel" has violated the Resolution since it was enacted in 2006, and continues to do so to this day.

Lazaro added that UNIFIL personnel gathered at the mission’s headquarters last week to mark Lebanon’s Independence Day, “renewing their support for Lebanon, its stability, and its sovereignty,” in a gesture reflecting the mission’s enduring partnership with the Lebanese people and institutions.

