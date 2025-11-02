Israel conducts new aggression in southern Lebanon

The attack came less than 24 hours after two people were killed and another wounded in separate Israeli strikes targeting motorcycles in Nabatieh province.

Tensions have surged along Lebanon’s border with the occupied territories as Tel Aviv intensifies its bombing campaign on southern Lebanese towns, openly defying the ceasefire established in late November 2024, Al Jazeera reported.

The Zionist regime’s public broadcaster KAN claimed on Friday that Tel Aviv was weighing a broader escalation against Hezbollah under the pretext of curbing its military activity.

Since launching its assault in October 2023 --later expanding it into a full-scale offensive in September 2024-- the Israeli regime’s military operations have killed more than 4,000 Lebanese civilians and left nearly 17,000 injured.

Despite commitments under the ceasefire to withdraw from southern Lebanon by January, Israeli forces have refused full withdrawal and continue to occupy at least five positions along the border, maintaining their violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

