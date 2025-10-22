Terrorist attack hits Syria as unrest intensifies

According to a report by al-Masirah, armed terrorists opened fire on a bus in the Kafr Maris region of western Idlib, killing at least one man and one woman and injuring four others.

The incident comes as violence continues to escalate in various parts of Syria. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported a surge in violent clashes in Homs province, where members of the Alawite community have come under attack by unidentified armed groups.

Over the past three days, at least eight people — including two women — have been killed in the province as a result of these assaults, the report added. Security conditions in central Syria, particularly in Homs, have deteriorated significantly in recent weeks.

The observatory further noted that since the beginning of this year, at least 359 people have been killed across Syria due to similar acts of violence. Earlier this month, a number of Syrian Christians were also attacked by unidentified assailants in western Homs, underscoring the growing instability across the country.

MNA/6630305