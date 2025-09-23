Palestinians not optimistic as Westerners recognize statehood

On Sunday, Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal formally recognized Palestinian statehood in what they described as an effort to revive prospects for a two-state solution. France is expected to follow suit at Monday's United Nations General Assembly.

The move has sparked strong opposition from Israel and marked a divergence from the United States, which has long opposed unilateral recognition of Palestinian statehood, Xinhua news agency reported.

For many Palestinians, however, such developments raise a pressing question: Will international gestures translate into real change on the ground -- or remain largely symbolic?

In a displacement camp in al-Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, Om Mohammed al-Sheikh, a 50-year-old mother of six, told Xinhua, "The whole world is talking about recognizing Palestine, but what does it mean to us Gazans as long as Israel is continuing its war against us?"

"We want the war to stop, for our children to return to school, and for us to find medicine for the sick. A state on paper is not enough if our reality on the ground does not change," she said.

Yousef Abu Daya, 27, a metalworker from Gaza City, said his workshop -- his only source of income -- was destroyed early in the war. "We need real change that people can feel, not just political statements," he told Xinhua.

Across Gaza, such voices highlighted a gap between high-level diplomacy and the realities of displacement, shortages, and war.

Esmat Mansour, a Ramallah-based political analyst, described the international recognition as an "important gain" that reflects decades of Palestinian struggle and sacrifice, yet "these recognitions, by themselves, do not end the occupation or stop the war in Gaza."

"Recognition does not create a state on its own, but it adds political and moral weight," Mansour said. "The real battle is still on the ground. If we do not have a strong presence in the West Bank and Gaza, recognitions will remain largely symbolic."

Echoing the sentiment, Gaza-based political researcher Tayseer Abed told Xinhua that "Palestine is no longer isolated in international forums," and these recognitions also shift the dynamics of future negotiations.

Abed emphasized that Palestinians must seize this moment through internal unity and organized diplomatic efforts. "The world is opening a window for us, but crossing it depends on our ability to adhere to national priorities," he added.

Both experts stressed that Palestinian reconciliation is vital to translate symbolic gains into concrete progress.

Mansour argued that Israel views recognitions as a threat and seeks to downplay them through military pressure.

"If there is no internal consensus, these recognitions may become another point of contention rather than a source of strength," Mansour said.

Abed stressed that recognition also brings responsibilities. "The world expects to see Palestinian institutions capable of governing, not a divided authority split between Gaza and the West Bank," he said. "Reconciliation is no longer optional but a necessary condition for making use of this international momentum."

