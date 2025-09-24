Hamas welcomes UN conf. declaration on two-state solution

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance group said the statement’s calls for a permanent ceasefire, prisoner exchanges, unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, and a halt to settlement building and land confiscation must be translated into concrete action, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Hamas also expressed appreciation for all international positions that support justice for the Palestinian people, including ending the Israeli occupation, establishing a fully sovereign Palestinian state, and ensuring the right of return for refugees.

The group reaffirmed that it, along with other Palestinian factions, forms a “national liberation movement,” stressing that armed resistance is a legitimate right under international law until the occupation ends and an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital is realized.

Since Sunday, 11 countries – the UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Luxembourg, Belgium, Andorra, France, Malta, Monaco and San Marino – have officially recognized the state of Palestine, raising the total number of recognitions to 159 out of 193 UN member states, the report added.

