Saudi Arabia urges recognition of state of Palestine

Speaking on behalf of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told an international conference in New York on Palestine that the kingdom views a two-state solution as “a historic opportunity to achieve peace.”

“It is time to achieve justice for the Palestinian people and to recognize a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza,” Faisal said.

Earlier Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his nation had officially recognized the state of Palestine.

RHM/