Sep 23, 2025, 11:01 AM

Saudi Arabia urges recognition of state of Palestine

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Saudi Arabia on Monday urged all countries that have not yet recognized the state of Palestine to do so in order to help advance efforts toward a just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East.

Speaking on behalf of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told an international conference in New York on Palestine that the kingdom views a two-state solution as “a historic opportunity to achieve peace.”

“It is time to achieve justice for the Palestinian people and to recognize a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza,” Faisal said.

Earlier Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his nation had officially recognized the state of Palestine.

