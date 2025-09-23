'UN General Assembly good opportunity to present our stance'

President Pezeshkian made the remarks before departing for New York to attend and address the UN General Assembly. he stressed that this year’s theme, “Unity and Progress for All”, contrasts with the prevailing global discourse of unilateralism and domination.

“The General Assembly provides an important platform to hear the statements of world leaders and to present our own positions,” he underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, describing the killing of children due to the lack of food and medicine as “horrifying.” He criticized Western countries for supporting and arming Israel while claiming to defend democracy and human rights.

"Human, as the most noble of creatures, should be respected. It is very terrible to see children dying in Gaza from lack of medicine and food," he said, adding that the security of everyone living in this world must be maintained.

Quoting Imam Khomeini, Pezeshkian remarked that many global disputes stem from semantics rather than substance, saying, “We all speak of the same realities, but with different words. If we remain truthful and seek righteousness, there will be no reason for conflict.”

The president stressed that dialogue and mutual understanding are essential, but condemned countries that “bully and destroy,” arguing that such actors make genuine dialogue impossible.

“In New York, I will highlight Iran’s positions and call for convergence within the framework of truth, rights, and equality,” he said, adding that security cannot be exclusive to Israel: “The security of all peoples across the world must be safeguarded.”

Pezeshkian concluded by describing the General Assembly as an exceptional opportunity: “We will use this platform to make our beliefs heard loudly and clearly on the global stage.”

MNA/