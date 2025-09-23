Iran's foreign minister holds meeting with counterparts in US

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in New York early on Monday to participate in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 80).

During the visit, he will participate in sessions, present Iran’s views, and hold meetings with international counterparts and the media.

The top Iranian diplomat is also set to meet with officials from Britain, France, and Germany, the so-called E3, in New York. Iran's talks with three European countries, Germany, France, and the UK, will be held in New York at the level of foreign ministers, with the participation of the EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas.

On the sidelines of the UNGA summit in New York, Araghchi met with Mohi El-Din Salem, Foreign Minister of Sudan; Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of Oman; Radosław Sikorski, Foreign Minister of Poland; Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Foreign Minister of Austria; and Badr Abdelatty, Foreign Minister of Egypt, to review the latest regional and global developments.