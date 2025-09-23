What happened at UN meeting on "two-state" solution?

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will officially recognize the State of Palestine during a meeting he held with Saudi Arabia. The decision marks a symbolic milestone that may uplift Palestinian morale but is unlikely to bring major change on the ground.

Israel’s most far-right cabinet in history has openly declared that no Palestinian state will ever be established, even as it continues its war on Gaza in the aftermath of Hamas’ Al-Aqsa Storm Operation on October 7, 2023.

Israel has faced widespread international criticism for its actions in Gaza, where local health authorities report that more than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed. Recently, Israeli forces launched a long-anticipated ground offensive in Gaza City, with little hope for a ceasefire in sight.

"We must pave the way for peace," Macron said at the start of the United Nations session in New York.

"We must do everything within our power to preserve the very possibility of a two-state solution, Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security," he claimed, before announcing France’s recognition of Palestine — a declaration met with extended applause.

Among those who addressed the event were Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, whose government recognized Palestine in 2024, told Reuters the recognitions are crucial: "You have two countries from the Security Council, the UK and France, recognizing the state of Palestine, and second, within the Western society... there's a large majority nowadays of countries that already recognize (the) Palestine state," he said.

Macron also presented a proposal for a restructured Palestinian Authority, under which France would establish an embassy once certain conditions are met — including reforms, a ceasefire, and the release of captives taken during the Hamas operation.

In advance of this week’s UN General Assembly, Luxembourg, Malta, Belgium, and Monaco also joined the more than three-quarters of UN member states that already recognize Palestine. Macron’s earlier pledge in July sparked the latest wave of recognitions, with Britain, Canada, and Australia later following — officially doing so on Sunday.

Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas, denied a US visa and unable to attend, appeared via video link, saying, "We call on those who have not yet done so to follow suit."

"We call for your support so that Palestine becomes a full-fledged member of the United Nations," he added, promising reforms and elections within a year after a ceasefire.

Currently, Palestine holds observer status at the UN without voting rights. Full membership requires Security Council approval, which the United States can veto.

The two-state solution, once the foundation of the US-backed Oslo Accords of 1993, has largely collapsed, with no serious negotiations since 2014.

Netanyahu has rejected all calls for a ceasefire and continues to oppose recognition of a Palestinian state. Washington has also falsely warned other nations that recognizing Palestine could complicate efforts to resolve the conflict.

With Israeli aggression in Gaza escalating and settler violence intensifying in the West Bank, some countries see recognition as urgent.

While most European states now acknowledge Palestine, Germany and Italy remain hesitant. Germany, though increasingly critical of Israel’s policies, argues recognition should follow a negotiated political process. A German government spokesperson also emphasized that no further annexations of occupied territory should occur. Italy has described recognition as potentially "counterproductive."

This is while the Tel Aviv regime is weighing occupation of parts of the West Bank and possible retaliatory measures against France, though such steps would mainly carry symbolic weight. Further occupation, however, risks straining ties with the United Arab Emirates, a key oil power and regional mediator.

The UAE — the most prominent Arab state to normalize relations with Israel under the 2020 Abraham Accords — has warned that occupation would undermine the spirit of the deal.

The United States has further cautioned that countries taking punitive actions against Israel, including France, could face consequences.

MNA/