Iran nuclear diplomacy at a 'difficult juncture': IAEA chief

The UN Security Council voted on Friday to reimpose UN sanctions that had been frozen, after three European governments activated the "snapback" mechanism in a decade-old nuclear agreement, according to Al-Monitor.

"It's obviously quite a difficult juncture. It's a very difficult situation we are facing right now," the International Atomic Energy Agency chief said, adding that talks between the involved parties were planned in New York for Monday.

"What's important is that the communications are continuing. We are planning to see each other if possible today, Monday, here in New York, and perhaps more meetings during the week."

Tehran said the action by the European powers -- Britain, France and Germany -- undermined months of engagement with the IAEA aimed at resuming monitoring and ensuring compliance with international rules.

Earlier this month, Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement in Cairo that would have allowed inspections of Iranian nuclear sites to resume.

Tehran has also criticized the IAEA for failing to condemn the Israeli and US strikes on its nuclear facilities.

