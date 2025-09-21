General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces condemns Ecuador's move

In a statement issued on Saturday, the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces strongly condemned the Ecuadorian government's despicable and illegal action of placing the IRGC on the list of terrorist organizations.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces said that "this unreasonable, desperate, illogical and illegal decision of the Ecuadorian government, which is in line with serving the global domination system led by the terrorist-sponsoring America and the fake and rootless Zionist regime, could spread the foundations of evil and insecurity in the world by the United States And embolden the child-killing Zionist regime to commit genocide in Gaza, Palestine, and even other countries in the region."

The statement also read that, "The Ecuadorian government is asked whether the IRGC, which directly fights against terrorist groups that are puppets of the US and the Zionist regime and defends the nation, land and territorial integrity of its country, or the Hamas and Hezbollah movements, which fight to defend the Palestinian and Lebanese people against the Zionist occupiers, are terrorism or the US and the Zionist regime, which invade the lands of others and do not recognize any red lines for their aggression and do not observe any international rules and laws!?"

The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran declare that they will stand by the Palestinian and Lebanese people, especially the helpless people of Gaza, in the powerful defense of their nation and land, and will defend their rights, the statement added.

It pointed out that they warned the Ecuadorian government to respect international and human rights and not help the false and evil front in order to serve the hegemonic system, the United States, and the fake Zionist regime.

The statement stressed that the Islamic nation of Iran and its brave sons in the armed forces, especially in the IRGC, will defend their nation and land in a powerful and enemy-destroying defense against any aggression at any level and by anyone, and will deal firmly and courageously with the excesses of America, the terrorist-sponsoring center of evil and terror in the region, namely the Zionist regime and no threat will be able to weaken their strong and divine will.

MNA/IRN