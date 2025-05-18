Iraq’s oil exports to US decline over week: EIA

Iraq exported an average of 152,000 bpd to the US during the week ending May 10, down from 229,000 bpd the previous week.

Overall, the US imported an average of 5.365 million bpd from ten major suppliers, marking an increase of 96,000 bpd compared to the previous week.

Canada remained the top exporter, supplying 3.783 million bpd. Other key suppliers included Brazil (285,000 bpd), Saudi Arabia (265,000 bpd), Mexico (228,000 bpd), and Nigeria (190,000 bpd).

Additional imports came from Ecuador (175,000 bpd), Venezuela (139,000 bpd), Colombia (102,000 bpd), and Libya (95,000 bpd).

MNA/