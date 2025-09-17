Iran condemns Ecuador move against its armed forces

Zahra Ershadi, Assistant Minister and Director General for America Department at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, strongly condemned Ecuador’s unjustified decision to falsely accuse the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Ershadi emphasized that the decision by the Ecuadorian government, which is contrary to international law and regulations and appears to have been taken under the instigation and pressure of the genocidal and occupying Zionist regime and the United States, not only seriously damages bilateral relations between Ecuador and Iran, but also sets a dangerous precedent in intergovernmental relations and makes the Ecuadorian government internationally responsible.

She emphasized that the ridiculous US campaign to force countries to label Iran’s armed forces will have no effect on the IRGC’s resolve to defend Iran’s sovereignty and safeguard the country’s national security.

The official continued to say that "The glorious Iranian Revolutionary Guard is a sovereign institution that emerged from the ranks of the Iranian nation, which has based its legitimacy on the constitution and the will of the Iranian people, and alongside other armed forces, will fulfill the duty of safeguarding the country's independence, territorial integrity, and national security with might and dignity."

