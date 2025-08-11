Eight dead in shooting outside Ecuador nightclub: police

Law enforcement arrived on the scene following an emergency call alerting them to a shooting, and found "several people wounded and seven bodies," police colonel Javier Chango told a press conference, adding an eighth person died in hospital, AFP reported.

The gunmen arrived in two pickup trucks and opened fire on people drinking outside the nightclub at 1:15 am local time (0615 GMT) in Santa Lucia, which has a population of 38,000 in the Guayas Province.

Among the dead was the nightclub owner Jorge Urquizo, who was the brother of Santa Lucia's mayor.

Police found 800 cartridge cases at the scene.

After the attack the gunmen got back in their trucks and fled along an "unknown route," Chango said.

The local police picked up a man driving a truck who was carrying a revolver, but were not able to determine whether he was involved in the attack, the report added.

