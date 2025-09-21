Amnesty International calls for immediate sanctions on Israel

Agnes Callamard, the Secretary-General of Amnesty International, told Al Jazeera that Israel’s genocide in Gaza would not have been possible without the complicity and support of states, organizations, and companies.

She said thousands of companies worldwide have directly backed Israel, prolonging the occupying regime’s war on Gaza.

Callamard described the occupation of Gaza City as a crime aimed at erasing the culture and history of Palestinians through forced displacement.

Economic sanctions must be imposed immediately against Israel, she said, adding that mere verbal condemnation is not enough.

Her comments came as international pressure on Israel continues to grow.

MNA/