UK set to recognize Palestinian state

The prime minister said in July that the UK would shift its position unless Israel met several conditions, including agreeing to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and committing to a long-term peace process leading to a Palestinian state co-existing alongside Israel.

The PM's move has drawn fierce criticism from the Israel regime, families of hostages held in Gaza and some Conservatives.

UN investigators recently concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, where the death toll has surpassed 65,000. Around three-quarters of UN member states already recognize Palestine, with Ireland, Spain and Norway formalizing recognition in 2024.

