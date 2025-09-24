  1. Politics
Sep 24, 2025, 12:39 PM

Colombian president calls for Trump’s trial

TEHRAN, Sep. 24 (MNA) – Colombia’s president Gustavo Petro addressed the UN General Assembly to call for a “criminal process” to be opened against counterpart Donald Trump for US strikes on alleged drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean.

Petro said unarmed “poor young people” died in the strikes that Washington said were part of a US anti-drug operation off the coast of Venezuela, The Guardian reported.

More than a dozen people are known to have been killed in strikes on at least three boats in attacks UN experts have described as “extrajudicial execution”.

Swatting away concerns that the killings are unlawful, the US president vowed at the same forum earlier on Tuesday to obliterate drug smugglers.

Trump has dispatched eight warships and a submarine to the southern Caribbean, and the biggest US deployment in years has raised fears in Venezuela of an invasion.

