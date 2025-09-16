Gaza death toll from Israeli genocidal war nears 65,000

The Gaza Health Ministry announced in its daily report on Tuesday that 59 Palestinians have been martyred in the past 24 hours, one of whom was pulled out from under the rubble, and 386 people have been injured during that one-day period since yesterday.

According to the Palestinian news agency "Shahab", the ministry emphasized that a large number of bodies of victims still remain under the rubble and left on the streets, and that rescue and civil defense teams have not been able to reach them so far.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the death toll since the beginning of the Israeli army's attacks on October 7, 2023 has increased to 64,964, and the number of injured has increased to 165,312.

