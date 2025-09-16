UN Commission recognizes Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide

A new 72-page report released Tuesday finds reasonable grounds to conclude that four of the five acts of genocide defined under international law have been committed since the start of the 2023 war with Hamas.

"Furthermore, the Commission found that the Israeli authorities have (i) destroyed in part the reproductive capacity of the Palestinians in Gaza as a group, including by imposing measures intended to prevent births; and (ii) deliberately inflicted conditions of life calculated to bring about the physical destruction of Palestinians as a group, both of which are underlying acts of genocide in the Rome Statute and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (“Genocide Convention”)," the report read.

Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, incited genocide in the Gaza Strip, Navi Pillay, chair of the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, said.

Israel has committed genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza and it is continuing with that genocide, which has been the most ruthless, prolonged, and widespread attack against the Palestinian people since 1948, Pillay told a briefing, Sputnik reported.

All countries must use all tools to stop Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip and the occupied territories, Pillay added.

MNA/