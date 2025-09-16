Turkey likely to be the target of Israel's expansionism

A fact that cannot be ignored is the expansionist approach of the Zionist regime; an approach that is pursued with the aim of realizing a "Greater Israel" and seems to continue.

If this regime is not stopped, it will advance without limits and not only the close neighboring countries, but gradually more distant countries will also be threatened.

In this context, when we talk about Turkey, the issue is not limited to the activities of Hamas elements. This issue is more than anything related to Israel's presence in the region and its expansionist goals.

One of Israel's goals is to control and monitor Syria, and Turkey wants to maintain its presence in Syria to protect itself.

Today, we are witnessing an open confrontation between Turkey and the Israeli regime; Israel seeks to divide Syria and has the support of the United States in this regard, while Turkey seeks to be present in strategic areas and support groups aligned with it. This confrontation could lead to a direct conflict between the two sides.

It is important that Turkish public opinion is also generally against Israel, and this makes it difficult for Ankara to tolerate Israel’s presence alongside Turkey. Therefore, the main issue of the conflict between Turkey and Israel is not limited to Hamas leaders or their movements.

The author believes that Turkey could be Israel’s real target, not only because of Hamas’s activities, but also because of its strategic position on the path to achieving expansionist goals and achieving a “Greater Israel.”

In short, Turkey, with its geographical location and regional role, is in the path of Israel’s expansionist plans, both in terms of security and regional politics, and this fact will affect future developments in the region.

MNA/