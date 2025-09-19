Israeli army kills 33 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

At least 65,174 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

A ministry statement said that 33 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 146 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 166,071 in the Israeli onslaught, Anadolu news agency reported.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The ministry also noted that one Palestinian was killed and over 17 were injured while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 2,514, with over 18,431 others wounded since May 27.

The ministry said that four more Palestinians, including a child, died of malnutrition and starvation in the last 24 hours. This brought the famine-linked death toll since October 2023 to 440 people, including 147 children.

Since March 2, Israeli authorities have completely closed all Gaza border crossings, pushing the territory’s 2.4 million population into famine.

Famine has been confirmed in northern Gaza, and is projected to expand to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis in central and southern Gaza by the end of September, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

Since IPC declared famine in Gaza, 162 people have starved to death, including 32 children, the ministry added.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 12,622 people and injured 54,030 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

MNA