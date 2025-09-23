Israeli army kills 38 Palestinians in Gaza in past 24 hours

At least 65,382 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

A ministry statement said that 38 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 190 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 166,985 in the Israeli onslaught, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The ministry also noted that three Palestinians were killed and over 15 others injured by Israeli army fire while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 2,526, with over 18,511 others wounded since May 27.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 12,823 people and injured 54,944 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former War Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

