Iran exports $1.7 billion pistachio in one year: official

Speaking at the 8th I-Farm Agricultural Exhibition 2025, Deputy Ministry of Agriculture for Horticultural Affairs Mohammad Mehdi Boroumandi stated, “It is predicted that exports of pistachio will also increase in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2025).”

New technologies were showcased at this edition of the exhibition, he emphasized.

Of $8 billion foreign currency obtained in the agricultural sector, $4.4 billion of which is related to the horticultural products, Boroumandi added.

