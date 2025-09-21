Iran’s iron, steel exports up 10% in 5 months: ISPA

Figures by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) released on Saturday showed that Iranian steelmakers had exported some $2.97 billion worth of iron and steel in the five months to August 22, up 10% from the same period last year.

The figures showed that shipments had risen by 30% in volume terms year on year in the April-August period to reach 15.732 million metric tons (mt), according to Press TV.

Iran's iron and steel exports had fallen by 4.7% in the June quarter compared to the previous same period to stand at $1.602 billion.

ISPA figures showed that Iran had exported some 1.446 million mt worth $676 million of finished steel products in the five months to late August, respectively down by 7% and 12% in volume and value terms compared to the same period in 2024.

Iran’s exports of mild steel rose by 10% in the five months to late August compared to the same period last year to reach $1.31 billion as shipments rose by 25% in volume terms to reach 3.161 million mt, the data showed.

Mild steel or semi-finished steel refers to three types of steel ingots, known as billet, bloom, and slab, that are used to make long steel products, which are then used mainly in the construction of buildings, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure.

A major rise in raw iron exports from Iran was key to the increased hard currency revenues for the sector in July and August.

ISPA figures showed the country had exported 11.124 million mt of raw iron, including sponge iron, pellets, and concentrates, over the April-August period, up more than 38% from the same period last year.

