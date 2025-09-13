Pezeshkian to depart for Doha for Islamic-Arab Summit on Mon.

Pezeshkian will travel to Qatari capital of Doha to attend an emergency summit of Islamic leaders, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Arab League, which will be held in Doha to condemn the crimes of the Zionist regime and comes after the regime's strikes on Hamas leadership in Doha.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also announced in an interview, referring to the holding of Arab-Islamic countries’ summit in Doha on Sunday and Monday, “In this summit, Iranian President Pezeshkian will present Iran’s positions seriously and clearly. We emphasize that the time for action has come and talking is no longer enough.”

President Pezeshkian previously made a two-day trip to Doha, the capital of Qatar, on October 3, 2024 for an official bilateral meeting and participation in the Asia Cooperation Dialogue Forum.

