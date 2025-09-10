Pezeshkian calls for unified Islamic stance against Israeli

In a phone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Wednesday, the Iranian president condemned the Israeli regime's actions as criminal and highlighted that such behavior illustrates a blatant disregard for international norms and boundaries, the Iranian Presidency's official website reported.

Referring to the criminal aggression of the Israeli regime against Hamas leaders in Qatar, Pezeshkian emphasized the necessity of adopting a firm and unified stance from the Islamic community to prevent the continuation of this regime's inhumane actions against Muslim countries.

He added that the behaviors of the Israeli regime indicate that it adheres to no framework or rules and attacks any country at will, without any consideration.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president expressed his gratitude for Egypt’s role in facilitating negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program and the efforts made towards achieving a comprehensive agreement.

He also praised his Egyptian counterpart’s clear and firm stance against Israeli aggression, hoping that the Islamic community would adhere to the teachings of the Quran and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), acting as a unified entity to prevent any further Israeli attacks against Muslim nations.

President Pezeshkian also extended an invitation for President El-Sisi to visit Iran, expressing hope that high-level officials from both nations could meet soon to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations and strengthen the cohesion of the Islamic world.

In response, the Egyptian president expressed his satisfaction with the discussion and congratulated President Pezeshkian on the recent agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), viewing it as a clear indication of Tehran's sincerity and goodwill in maintaining regional stability, peace, and security.

He stressed that there is no military solution to Iran's nuclear issue and condemned the Israeli regime's attacks on Qatar, reaffirming Egypt's strong opposition to any aggression against Islamic lands.

El-Sisi pointed out that the recent actions of the Israeli regime underscore the pressing need for a collective and decisive position against its expansionist ambitions in the region.

MNA