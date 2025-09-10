All of Iran’s demands met in new deal with IAEA: Araghchi

Speaking to reporters following his meetings in Cairo, Abbas Araghchi said the negotiations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on a new cooperation framework had been ongoing with the authorization of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) and had reached a stage requiring high-level talks to finalize the text.

He explained that both the decision to enter into the talks and the provisions necessary to safeguard Iran’s positions had been reviewed and approved by the SNSC.

According to the foreign minister, the most important feature of the finalized document is that it acknowledges the new realities, making clear that cooperation between Iran and the IAEA will no longer proceed in the old manner. Instead, he said, the agreement explicitly recognizes Iran’s legitimate security concerns and requires that they need to be addressed.

Araghchi noted that the deal also upholds a law passed by the Iranian Parliament, which stipulates that all cooperation must be conducted under the approval of the SNSC. The agreement, he added, formally recognizes that legal path as the framework for Iran’s coordination with the IAEA.

“This new framework is fully in line with the piece of legislation approved by the parliament, takes into account Iran’s security concerns, recognizes Iran’s rights, and defines a new form of cooperation with the Agency,” Araghchi said. “These were all of our demands, and they are included in this agreement.”

He also explained that under the deal, the IAEA inspectors will not receive access beyond the ongoing arrangements at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, where access had already been granted for the purpose of fuel replacement under an earlier SNSC decision. “This agreement in itself creates no new access,” Araghchi stated, noting that any future access will be subject to fresh negotiations based on Iran’s forthcoming reports.

The foreign minister underlined that the continuation of the agreement is conditioned on the absence of hostile measures against Iran, including any attempt to revive UN Security Council resolutions under the so-called snapback mechanism of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Araghchi further highlighted that the deal, reached with the participation and support of Egypt, now carries additional weight and credibility. He expressed hope that the agreement would open the path toward a diplomatic solution, provided that the other parties genuinely pursue diplomacy in practice, not just in words.

