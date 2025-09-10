Araghchi hails Egypt for its role in facilitating diplomacy

In a post on his X account, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “Iran extends its deep gratitude to the Government of Egypt for its profound role in facilitating diplomacy.”

The framework for our collaboration with the IAEA, while hinging on our good will being reciprocated through the avoidance of unlawful and provocative steps, was made possible by the efforts of the Egyptian Foreign Minister and President Sisi, he added.

Iranians are friends of all nations who work towards peace over conflict, Araghchi emphasized.

Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday signed an agreement in Cairo to open the way for resuming cooperation.

Earlier, a joint meeting was held between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty and also Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, in Cairo on Tuesday.

The top diplomat had previously announced Iran’s readiness to develop a cooperation framework for cooperation with the UN Nuclear Watchdog under the new circumstances that emerged after the US-Israeli aggression on Iranian nuclear sites in June.

