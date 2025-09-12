Entire family killed in latest Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

At least 42 people have been killed by Israeli attacks so far on Friday, al-Jazeera quoted local hospital sources as saying.

According to the report, 33 of the victims were killed in Gaza City or other areas of northern Gaza, Press TV reported.

An ambulance source said one of them was killed in an apartment targeted in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.

This comes as Israel is pushing forward with a plan to occupy the Gaza Strip, starting with Gaza City, the largest city in the territory.

Fourteen of the victims – all members of the same family – were killed in a single attack in the at-Twam area near Gaza City.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned that Gazans are “trapped with nowhere safe to go”.

“Families continue to face extreme conditions and rising food insecurity,” it said in a post on social media platform X on Friday, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza “before it's too late”.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian resistance fighters waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the Zionist entity in response to the regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Since March 2, the Israeli regime has sealed all border crossings, blocking the entry of humanitarian aid and further deepening Gaza’s already dire humanitarian crisis.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed more than 64,718 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

MNA