Tell Amin I Love Him: Historical novel about the Prophet

Published by Neyestan Publishing, this novel stands out in the genre of historical documentary fiction, weaving together fact and imagination to illuminate the lives of key figures who supported the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during the formative years of his mission.

Born in 1980, Maryam Rahi is a rising voice in Iranian literature. Her previous works showcase her versatility and emotional depth.

With Tell Amin I Love Him, she ventures into the realm of historical fiction, demonstrating not only her narrative skill but also her deep respect for Islamic history and its unsung heroes.

Spanning 85 years from the pre-Islamic era to the eighth year of the Hijri calendar, Rahi's novel centers on Abdul Muttalib, the Prophet’s grandfather, and explores the lives and legacies of four key figures: Abdul Muttalib, Abu Talib, Hamza, and Ja’far ibn Abi Talib.

These men—grandfather, uncles, and cousin—provided crucial spiritual and political support to the Prophet during his mission's most challenging period.

The novel opens with Abdul Muttalib's dream, a literary device that establishes the novel's spiritual and symbolic tone.

Abu Talib is portrayed as a man of deep faith who strategically conceals his belief in Islam, challenging simplistic historical interpretations.

Rahi depicts him not as a passive protector but as a devout follower whose prayers and actions reflect the Prophet's teachings, inviting readers to consider the complexities of faith under political pressure.

Hamza's fierce loyalty and martyrdom, and Ja’far's migration to Abyssinia and eloquent defense of Islam, are rendered with emotional and ideological depth.

These characters are not mere historical figures but individuals whose choices shaped Islam's trajectory.

Rahi's depiction of pre-Islamic Arabia is both critical and empathetic, exposing its moral and social decay through her characters: infanticide, theft, drunkenness, and the mistreatment of women.

The novel captures the urgency for reform, highlighting how the Prophet’s message resonated with those who still adhered to remnants of monotheism. Islam, Rahi argues, was not a novel concept, but a return to the pure faith of Abraham, already familiar to figures like Abdul Muttalib and Abu Talib.

Rahi masterfully uses language to evoke the stark contrasts of pre-Islamic society and the burgeoning hope offered by Islam.

Her prose is rich with imagery, painting vivid pictures of both the decadence and the underlying spiritual yearning that characterized the era.

The dialogues are imbued with a sense of authenticity, capturing the nuances of tribal dynamics and the intellectual ferment that preceded the Prophet's message.

The novel's exploration of family dynamics is particularly compelling. The deep bonds of kinship, loyalty, and shared faith are portrayed as essential to the survival and spread of Islam.

The unwavering support Abdul Muttalib, Abu Talib, Hamza, and Ja’far provide to the Prophet underscores the importance of familial solidarity in the face of adversity.

Rahi highlights how these men, despite their individual struggles and flaws, were united by a common purpose: to safeguard the Prophet and his message.

Moreover, Rahi’s nuanced portrayal of women in pre-Islamic and early Islamic society offers a refreshing perspective.

While acknowledging the injustices they faced, she also depicts them as active agents in shaping their own destinies and contributing to the nascent Muslim community.

The figures of Hagar, and by extension, other women who embraced Islam, are portrayed as exemplars of faith, resilience, and devotion.

Through meticulous research and imaginative storytelling, Rahi provides a compelling and thought-provoking exploration of a pivotal period in Islamic history.

Her novel is not just a historical account, but a deeply human story of faith, sacrifice, and the transformative power of belief.

By focusing on the lives and legacies of Abdul Muttalib, Abu Talib, Hamza, and Ja’far, Rahi invites readers to reconsider their understanding of the pre-Islamic era and the early days of Islam, challenging conventional narratives and offering a fresh perspective on the origins of one of the world's major religions.

Literary style and language of the book

One of the novel’s most impressive achievements is its language. Rahi’s prose is rich and evocative, mirroring the rhetorical style of pre-Islamic Arab oratory.

Her use of classical expressions and poetic cadence immerses the reader in the cultural atmosphere of the time.

This stylistic choice not only enhances authenticity but also makes the reading experience deeply pleasurable for those who appreciate linguistic artistry.

Moreover, the narrative is peppered with lesser-known historical anecdotes and perspectives, offering fresh insights into familiar events.

Rahi’s commitment to historical accuracy is evident, but she never lets it overshadow the emotional core of the story. Her characters are not mere conduits for facts—they are vessels of love, doubt, courage, and conviction.

Tell Amin I Love Him is more than a historical novel—it’s a bridge between past and present, faith and fiction, scholarship and storytelling.

Rahi’s work is especially valuable for readers who are interested in Islamic history but find traditional historical texts daunting. By embedding historical truths within a compelling narrative, she makes the early days of Islam accessible and emotionally resonant.

This novel also serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who stood beside the Prophet—not just in battle, but in belief.

It challenges readers to reconsider the roles of figures like Abu Talib, whose quiet support may have been as crucial as any public declaration.

Maryam Rahi’s Tell Amin I Love Him is a triumph of historical fiction. It brings to life the spiritual and political struggles of Islam’s earliest supporters with grace, depth, and literary elegance.

Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a lover of well-crafted prose, or simply curious about the roots of Islamic civilization, this novel is a must-read.

This book is not just a story of love between individuals. It’s a story of love for truth, for justice, and for a faith that changed the world.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour