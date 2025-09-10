Israel's aggression against Doha; a betrayal of diplomacy

1.This action is very dangerous and could completely threaten global security; especially if the countries of the world and international forums remain silent. It should be noted that this attack is taking place exactly at a time when a few weeks ago the Zionist regime had raised the claim of "Greater Israel" and had announced that the expansionism of this regime would not be limited to the West Asian region and would include all countries that could pose a threat to it in some way. Immediately after that, the regime attacked Syria and Lebanon. At the same time, experts had warned that this threat was not only aimed at the countries surrounding the Zionist regime, but would also include countries further away in the Persian Gulf. Today, these predictions have come true and the first attack on one of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council member states, has begun.

2. This attack occurred precisely when Trump, by declaring his desire for "major wars" to establish peace, demonstrated his belligerent approach and even renamed the US Department of Defense to the "Department of War." Initial intelligence evidence shows that the Zionist regime's attack on Qatar was carried out with the intelligence support of the US military base in Qatar and the presence of the US Army's CENTCOM in the West Asia region. Given that the weapons used by the Zionist regime are mainly American, the direct role of the US in this attack is quite questionable.

3. Once again, America’s betrayal of diplomacy has been revealed. Only few days ago, Trump announced that he had presented his latest proposals to the Zionist regime and that the regime should accept the peace plan supported by him. He claimed that the Gaza crisis would end with this peace plan supported by Trump. Hamas consultations to examine the peace proposal were also taking place in Qatar. However, at the same time, Israel’s attack on Qatar was carried out with the support of the United States, which shows that Washington is using the tools of diplomacy and the slogan of peace to advance its military goals in support of the Zionist regime.

4.The Zionist regime's action in attacking an independent country is clearly contrary to accepted international norms and rules and requires that the first action of the international community be to expel the regime from the United Nations. In the current situation, such a possibility exists and only requires the unity of different countries in the world. The government of Qatar must react quickly, and request an emergency meeting of the Security Council and immediately close the Zionist regime’s trade office. Other countries of the world must also cooperate in this direction to prevent the repetition of such actions against other countries.

By: Mohsen Pakaein