PGCC to support any action by Qatar after Israeli aggression

"The Council states express full solidarity with the State of Qatar and support any measures it takes," PGCC Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi said, according to Sputnik.

In response to Israeli regime's aggression on Qatari-based Hamas leadership, world powers, including the United Kingdom, Germany and India, condemned the Israeli airstrike on Hamas members in Doha and called for restraint.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Israel's strike and called for "immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a huge surge in aid into Gaza."

India is concerned about the Israeli airstrike on Doha and calls for restraint to ensure peace and security in the region are not jeopardized, the Indian Foreign Ministry noted.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul noted that the Israeli attack not only violates Qatar's territorial sovereignty, "but also jeopardizes our efforts to free the hostages." Wadeful urged all parties to make every effort to achieve a ceasefire and free the hostages.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil also condemned "the cowardly attack by the [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu regime on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar," calling the airstrike "an act of state terrorism, a flagrant violation of international law and a challenge to the principles of peaceful coexistence among nations."

On Tuesday, the Israel military said it had carried out strikes in Doha targeting senior officials of Palestinian movement Hamas.

MNA