Iran, Qatar leaders discuss Israel attack over phone

During a phone conversation with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani on Tuesday evening, President Pezeshkian expressed strong condemnation of the Israeli regime's aggression and reiterated Iran's solidarity with Qatar.

Pezeshkian criticized the Israeli regime for its disregard for accepted international norms and legal frameworks, emphasizing that such actions are supported by the United States. He stated that the Israeli regime disrupts the security, stability, and peace of the entire region under the pretext of self-defense, committing atrocities without hesitation.

The president urged Islamic nations to adopt a unified stance against these violations, asserting that collective condemnation is necessary to deter further aggression from the Israeli regime. He emphasized that a coordinated response from Islamic countries is essential to effectively address and oppose the ongoing crimes.

In response, the Qatari Emir acknowledged the importance of a unified regional stance against Israeli actions, highlighting that the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shows no limits to his aggression.

He noted that recent discussions with Hamas officials revealed a willingness to respond positively to a ceasefire proposal from the US, only for Israel to launch an attack during those negotiations.

He expressed hope for continued communication between Iran and other Islamic nations to collaboratively take effective measures to halt Israeli atrocities.

RHM/