President Pezeshkian condemns Israeli regime attack on Hamas

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Iranian president emphasized that the terrorist act of targeting Hamas leaders in Doha represents the reality that the regime has no limits on crime and assassination, and on the other hand, it destroys any efforts for diplomacy.

He further underlined that the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other international bodies are expected to respond immediately, decisively, and practically to this blatant aggression. He noted that lasting peace in the region is only possible by ending occupation and aggression.

The text of this statement is as follows:

In the name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Today, the Zionist regime, once again and in the shadow of the questionable silence of the international community, committed a criminal act by attacking the territory of Qatar and targeting Palestinian resistance leaders. This act not only violated international laws and humanitarian principles but also made peace and stability in the region the target of its blatant aggression. This terrorist act represents the reality that the Zionist regime has no limits on crime and assassination and destroys any efforts for diplomacy.

The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns this illegal, inhumane, and anti-peace action. Attacking an independent country is a clear violation of national sovereignty and the UN Charter, and the indifference of global powers to such behaviors will double the risk of escalating crises and wars in the region.

While expressing solidarity with the brotherly government and people of Qatar and the oppressed people of Palestine, we emphasize that the aggression and state terrorism of the Zionist regime will not weaken the determination of the Palestinian people for freedom and resistance, but will strengthen the unity of the peoples of the region against this occupation and injustice.

The United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other international bodies are expected to respond immediately, decisively, and practically to this blatant aggression. Lasting peace in the region is only possible by ending occupation and aggression.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, as it has always emphasized, will stand by all the oppressed peoples of the region and will not allow unilateral and aggressive policies to jeopardize the security and future of the region.

Masoud Pezeshkian

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

RHM/president.ir