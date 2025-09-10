How have negotiations laid ground for Israeli assassinations?

In recent years, one can see how the Israeli regime has turned the negotiations into a means to carry out its assassinations and eliminating the opponents. Israel uses diplomatic suggestions to trace and strike. In the meantime, Shin Bet and Mossad play a key role in this regard and US President Donald Trump also give a hand.

Five operational models of negotiation as a mean of assassination

First, the promise of not attacking Beirut by US envoy Hochstein, who made several trips to Lebanon during Israeli conflict with Hezbollah. It was then that the assassination of Fuad Shukr in the southern Dahieh, Beirt came. Fuad Shukr was a senior Hezbollah commander. The attack took place on July 30, 2024. Israel blamed him for the attack on Majdal Shams.

Second, a 21-day ceasefire proposal to Hezbollah: Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the former Hezbollah chief, agreed but was immediately assassinated. An airstrike occurred in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, on September 27, 2024. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was assassinated. The Lebanese foreign minister said that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah had agreed to a ceasefire a few days earlier. Israel used the negotiations to spot him as a means of its assassination policy.

Third, the release of American Edan Alexander. He was an Israeli American captive held by Hamas. Hamas released through negotiations. This event led to the tracking and assassination of Hamas military leader Mohammed Yahya Sinwar. Israel used the information about the captive release for targeting and assassinating Sinwar.

Fourth, the Iran-US nuclear program negotiations were held in several stages. But then the Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear facilities cam in the midst of the Omani mediated negotiations. In June 2025, Israel launched an operation of assassination and aggression in Iran. The US then attacked Iran's nuclear facilities.

Fifth, Trump's suggestion to the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas. Members of the Hamas political bureau gathered in Doha. The purpose was to discuss Trump's proposed ceasefire. The Israeli airstrike occurred. Khalil al-Hayya was the main target. Al-Hayya is a senior Hamas official. Trump had said two days earlier, saying that Israel had accepted the ceasefire suggestion and Hamas should accept it.

In analyzing this model, Israel sees negotiation as a strategic trap that reduces the vigilance of the other side.

US President Donald Trump plays a pivotal role in this strategy. He sends out the signal for attack with harsh statements such as the "final warning" to Hamas and coordinates his proposals with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu and US President Trump are in complete harmony with each other, and Trump often appears as a mediator to increase pressure on the opposite side and prepare the conditions for assassinations.

Generally speaking, negotiation has been turned into a codename for assassination. Israel uses diplomacy to strike others, and this model could be traced back in the recent assassinations by the Israeli regime. This strategy, which is based on deception, still continues and has destroyed trust in the diplomatic process.

