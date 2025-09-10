Muslim world unity only way to address Israeli recklessness

In a post on his X account, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “Israel has heinously done what Iran would never contemplate: attacking the dear people and Government of Qatar.”

Iran stands with its Qatari and Palestinian brothers in the face of this illegal attack on urban residences used by civilian guests of the State of Qatar who do not pose a threat to anyone, he added.

“We also offer our condolences upon the martyrdom of the innocent Qatari citizen and Palestinians in this vile assault, which also left civilians injured,” Araghchi continued.

The only way to decisively address the recklessness of the Israeli regime is for the Muslim world to act in unison, he said, adding that Iran stands ready to deepen cooperation in the interest of confronting threats to international peace and security.

Israel launched an airstrike against Hamas leaders in Qatar on Tuesday, expanding its military actions that have ranged across the Middle East to include the Persian Gulf state.

