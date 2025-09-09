Iran, IAEA sign agreement on resuming cooperation

"In Cairo today, agreed with Iran's Foreign Minister @araghchi on practical modalities to resume inspection activities in Iran," Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi announced in his X account on Tuesday.

"I understand an agreement has been reached between Iran and @iaeaorg," Laurence Norman, the WSJ reporter who has followed the developments revolving around Iran's nuclear dossier, said in a post on his X account on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, a joint meeting was held between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty and also Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, in Cairo on Tuesday.

The top diplomat had previously announced Iran’s readiness to develop a cooperation framework for cooperation with the UN Nuclear Watchdog under the new circumstances that emerged after the US-Israeli aggression on Iranian nuclear sites in June.

