  1. Politics
Sep 9, 2025, 10:15 PM

Iran, IAEA sign agreement on resuming cooperation

Iran, IAEA sign agreement on resuming cooperation

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency announced reaching an agreement with Iran on resuming activities in Iran.

"In Cairo today, agreed with Iran's Foreign Minister @araghchi on practical modalities to resume inspection activities in Iran," Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi announced in his X account on Tuesday.

Iran, IAEA sign agreement on resuming cooperation

"I understand an agreement has been reached between Iran and @iaeaorg," Laurence Norman, the WSJ reporter who has followed the developments revolving around Iran's nuclear dossier, said in a post on his X account on Tuesday afternoon. 

Earlier,  a joint meeting was held between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty and also Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, in Cairo on Tuesday.

The top diplomat had previously announced Iran’s readiness to develop a cooperation framework for cooperation with the UN Nuclear Watchdog under the new circumstances that emerged after the US-Israeli aggression on Iranian nuclear sites in June.

MNA/

News ID 236297
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News