FM arrives in Egypt for talks with IAEA's Grossi

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi has arrived in Egypt on Tuesday to meet with meet with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi .

Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Iraqchi arrived in Cairo to meet with senior Egyptian officials at the head of a diplomatic delegation.

During his stop in Cairo, Araghchi is scheduled to meet with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to finalize discussions on a new framework for cooperation between Iran and the agency.

The foreign minister will also hold a new round of political talks with Egyptian officials, including a meeting with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to review bilateral and regional developments.

