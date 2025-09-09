5 killed, 3 injured as landslide hits India Himachal Pradesh

The landslide struck Sharmani village of Kullu district, about 210 km northeast of Shimla, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh.

"The tragedy occurred while the residents were asleep, thus leaving no time for immediate evacuation," a local government official said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The deceased include two women and two small children.

"The three rescued in injured condition have been hospitalized," the official said.

The ongoing monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has triggered widespread landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts, claiming hundreds of lives and wreaking havoc.

A report released by Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operations Center on Tuesday said at least 378 people were killed and 40 others reported missing, besides 437 injured in the monsoon rains between June 20 and Sept. 9.

MA/PR