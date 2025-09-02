Landslide kills more than 1,000 in Sudan’s Darfur

The Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (SLM/A) issued a statement late on Monday reporting the disaster in the Marra Mountains area of Darfur, Al Jazeera reported.

The landslide struck on August 31 following several days of heavy rainfall, according to the SLM led by Abdelwahid Mohamed Nour.

The group, which controls parts of the Darfur region, called on the United Nations and international aid agencies to assist in recovering the bodies of men, women, and children.

“The village has now been completely levelled to the ground,” the movement added.

Residents had fled the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Darfur state, seeking shelter in the Marra Mountains where food and medical supplies are scarce.

The two-year civil war has left more than half of the population facing severe hunger and forced millions from their homes, with the North Darfur capital, Al-Fashir, coming under fire.

MNA